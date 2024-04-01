SunBird Hikers at Canyon Lake

The SunBird Hikers crushed the Canyon Lake Trail, depending on your definition of “crushed.” We completed the trail, enjoying the lush vistas of Canyon Lake in the distance. To celebrate another successful year, all past, present, and future SunBird Hikers are invited to our year-end party on April 3 at 4 p.m. at the Andersons’.

We hike every Wednesday from November through March on moderate to easy trails, averaging around five miles and 700 feet of elevation. If you would like to join us, email Jim Anderson at [email protected] or Jack Phillips at [email protected]. We meet at the SunBird Post Office parking lot at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday mornings and then carpool to a trail head. Reserve your spot by Monday to be included in the carpool. Jack and Jim plan the hike and carpools, so all that is required of hikers is a pair of sturdy hiking boots and a smile! Hiking poles are optional. We have fun and enjoy Arizona’s rugged landscape and conversations. You will be asked to sign a waiver at your first hike. We are a casual, easy-going group, and we hope you will join us!