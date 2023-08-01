SunBird Golf Resort Homeowners Association Board of Directors Elections

Interested in becoming a board of directors candidate? Three board of directors seats will be open for election at the end of this year. Each seat is for a term of three years of service. If you are a SunBird homeowner in good standing, willing to meet at least twice monthly for board and committee meetings, and willing to study, review, and make decisions, this may be the opportunity to give back to SunBird.

If interested in becoming a board of directors candidate, please complete a Board of Directors Candidate form, which can be picked up from the office or mailed, faxed, or emailed upon request. Submit candidate information form in a sealed envelope addressed to the SunBird Election Committee along with a 200-word-or-less campaign statement for publishing and a picture of yourself by Thursday, Aug. 31. If you have any questions, please contact the SunBird office.