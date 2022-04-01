SunBird Art Club Roars Back To Life

Sharon Eade

It has been an amazing season for all of us in SunBird, and our Art Club is no exception. As things started opening up, slowly, we began seeing our artists coming back. Now we can celebrate the fact that our club found new life with returning members and the excitement of so many new ones! We welcomed the watercolor artists who found a home with us after losing their wonderful leader and instructor, as well as new residents who have found the joy of SunBird! With such talented members in our fold, individuals stepped up and are sharing their instruction on specific mediums.

In February we learned how to work with alcohol inks to create vibrant colors and textures. March 17 was a great class in watercolor techniques to enhance our abilities to command this challenging medium, and in April we will be treated to a class in portraits! All of this was on top of our amazing Art Challenge of “Doors and Windows,” which was displayed in the showcase from Feb. 17 to March 3 for all to enjoy. A big thank you to everyone who came together to make these events such a success! And, of course, the event that our members and community look forward to every year—the Art Show and Sale, which was held on March 12 in the ballroom. A special thanks to our members who worked tirelessly to make this such a success. Also, a special thank you to the artists who generously donated their works for the raffle, and congratulations to our winners! And a very special congratulations to one of our newer members, Barbara Rowland, who won two second-place awards at the Gourd Festival held each year in Casa Grande. This competition attracts artists from all over the nation. Barbara is virtually self-taught, and her upbeat “can do” personality brings joy to all who know her and serves as an inspiration to us all.