SunBird Annual Home Tour Honors Toni Onyx

The ever-popular SunBird annual Home Tour is nearly here! Seven SunBird homes will be showcased this year between 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, to share ideas for remodeling, refreshing, repurposing, and/or redecorating.

This year’s tour honors Toni Onyx Greisiger, longtime member, contributor, and past president of the Garden Club.

Toni was born in 1928 and raised in Philadelphia. She was a snowbird in SunBird from 1995 to 2000 and became a full-time resident in 2000. Toni has been a Garden Club member for over 25 years, president for two years, and head of the Weeding Committee for many years. Among other accomplishments, Toni coordinated a large Garden Club fundraiser by bringing in Marshall Trimble, famed Arizona historian and author, to speak to SunBird residents.

Besides her contributions to the Garden Club, Toni has been a member of the golf course and golfed with the Lady 18ers for over 20 years. She took on roles such as publicity, secretary, and president. Toni was also on the Rules Committee for the HOA for many years. Toni played bridge several times a week with various groups and was also a member of the SunBird Church Choir. This past year, Toni relocated to Robson Reserve at Sun Lakes.

Get your tickets now for this fun event! Continued sale dates are as follows: Friday, March 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to noon; Monday through Friday, March 4 through 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.; and Friday, March 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For further information, please contact Diane Dub at 248-672-3924 or Karen Volk at 701-399-9933.