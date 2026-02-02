Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Visits Men’s Homeless Shelter

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continued its annual December tradition of supplying work boots to A New Leaf’s East Valley’s Men’s Center in Mesa. The Center is a safe haven for men who are homeless in the Valley and who are transitioning back into the workforce and independence. The staff at the Center works with the men on their resumes, getting interviews, and finding employment and permanent housing.

For the past nine years, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse has worked with a local business owner to supply new work boots and socks for these men so that once they find a job, they are ready to go to work. Fifty residents at the Center walked away with a new pair of boots and a pair of socks. The men at the Center were extremely grateful.

If you would like to learn more or join the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse, please go to our website sunlakesposse.org or contact our office for an application. We are located at 9531 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. Our phone number is 480-895-8751.