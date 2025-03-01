Still Stayin’ Groovy at 70!

Sharlene Jerome

SunBird resident and lead organizer Melissa Craig hosted an amazing birthday party for all our residents who are turning 70 this year. Even though these folks were born in the ‘50s, they really channeled their ‘70s mentality and came out with a bang! Yeah, man, we still got it!

There were more than 250 people in attendance. We danced thanks to Tito & Taco as DJs, we drank thanks to Julie at the Horizon Room and her staff, we ate cake (both vanilla and chocolate options), and we had fun at the baby photo booth contest. The night was clearly a blast from the past! But everyone seemed younger than 70 as they indulged, imbibed, and had a truly groovy time.

We came in under budget, even after we paid the HOA for set-up and tear-down, so we collectively agreed to donate the extra $231 to SunBird Helping SunBird. Melissa and her team, hands down, deserve all the credit. Truly a remarkable effort and execution! Here’s to another trip around the sun and a twirl around the ballroom. Stay groovy!