Diane Dub

On March 1 SunBird residents and guests attended the Spring Fling in Paradise Dance, sponsored by the Bandits. Colorful leis were offered to each lady, and most guests were casually dressed in “island wear.”

The atmosphere in the ballroom was delightfully tropical. Each table was decorated “beach-style,” with mini Adirondack chairs and beach umbrellas, designed and crafted by the Bandits Dance Committee. A “Tiki-style” photo booth offered selfie photo ops to all.

The ever-popular Flashback Cadillac band played to a sell-out crowd, with many showing off their finest and/or latest dance moves.

What a great time we all had! There is no doubt that spring has sprung in SunBird!

Proceeds will be shared with the community.