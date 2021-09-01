Colleen McKnight

Spirit of the Desert Gourds is a patch (or club) based in Sun Lakes. We are members of the Arizona Gourd Society, and membership is open to anyone in the East Valley.

Gourds are called “nature’s canvas,” because just about any art discipline can be used on a gourd. Our members incorporate painting, wood burning, carving, weaving, beading, and other embellishments onto their gourd art.

If you would like to learn more about gourds or get more information, please contact us through our website at www.SpiritDesertGourds.com. We will not be formally meeting until Oct. 21, but many members meet informally through the summer.

Our patch includes members with abilities from novice to grand masters. We all have something to share and learn. We have a focus on working safely and helpful mentoring. Hope you’ll join us!