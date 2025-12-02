Social Events

SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert—Ring Out, Sing Out!

Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 3 and 4, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

The 2025 SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert will feature many familiar tunes, along with some new and exciting pieces of music. This is a great way to put you in the holiday spirit and kick off the holiday season! Make plans to attend the concert. Tell your friends and neighbors to mark their calendars for Dec. 3 and 4. We hope to see you there!

SunBird Lions Bingo

Friday, Dec. 5 and 19, Ballroom, 6 to 9 p.m.

SunBird Lions Bingo is back for another exciting season. As usual, their season runs through April on the first and third Friday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. Ten regular games, five special games, and a chance to double your prize. We hope you will join us!

Kare Bear Fair

Saturday, Dec. 6, Ballroom, 8 a.m. to noon

Free admission, lots of vendors, white elephant table, arts and crafts, and many unique gift items! Great time to finish up your holiday shopping! First Saturday of the month in February and March. See you there!

Sunday Funday Football

Sunday, Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28, Horizon Room, 1:30 p.m.

Are you ready for some football? Get out of the house and into the game! Bring your friends, grab a bite to eat, enjoy ice-cold beverages, and come cheer on your favorite team. It’s Sunday Funday! There will be Sports Boards, Football Trivia, Raffle Tickets, and lots of fun! Be sure to wear your favorite team apparel! We hope to see you there!

Clay & Sip, Presented by the SunBird Pottery and Ceramics Club

Sunday, Dec. 7, SunBird Studio, 4 p.m.

Come out and join the SunBird Pottery and Ceramics Club for an upcoming class to make an hors d’oeuvres plate and enjoy sips from a glass of wine of your choice! Bring in the holiday season with a Christmas plate! Only $38 per person; space is limited. To register or if you have questions, text Christina at 614-746-2904.

TAD Management Presents An Inspired Christmas, Starring the Cast of December ‘63

Tuesday, Dec. 9, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

The Boys of December ‘63 are home for the holidays! Settle in for a heartwarming and festive 90 minutes of your favorite holiday tunes, sprinkled with just a taste of the Four Seasons, as your favorite Jersey Boys bring you the sounds of the season. Tickets are available at the HOA office for only $20 per person. Full cash bar, pre-packaged snacks only.

Friday Fun Bingo

Friday, Dec. 12 and 26, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Join us for this awesome activity! This is not your everyday Bingo! Bring your friends, come socialize, enjoy great music, and have fun! We’ll be playing five games for only $1 per game! You can play all five games or just one, play one card or as many as you’d like, the choice is yours! Friday Fun Bingo is for SunBird members and authorized guests only. Please be sure to bring your SunBird ID for entry. If you do not have an ID, please stop by the HOA office to get one. Due to the popularity of this fun event and in order to accommodate SunBird members, the number of guests SunBird members may bring is limited to two (2) guests per household. SunBird members, along with their guests, must all be together when entering the ballroom. Additionally, the SunBird Maintenance Team has set up the ballroom for this event. Please do not take it upon yourself to set up any additional tables and chairs. Have fun, and good luck!

Holiday Brunch Featuring Music by Victoria Fairclough

Sunday, Dec. 14, Horizon Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brunch and be merry! We will be offering a special holiday brunch menu, specialty drinks, and live music featuring Victoria Fairclough. Be sure to join us to celebrate the holiday spirit and season. We hope to see you there!

Coffee & Conversation

Wednesday, Dec. 17, Ballroom, 10 a.m.

Join SunBird General Manager Layne Varney and Lifestyle Director Wendy Armijo on the third Wednesday of the month to find out what’s happening in and around SunBird, upcoming activities, events, and more. We hope to see you there!

Art & Sip

Thursday, Dec. 18, Horizon Room, 5 p.m.

Join us in the Horizon Room as local artist Kaui Wilson helps to create a masterful painting on canvas while sipping, laughing, and socializing. She will provide step-by-step instruction to those that need very specific direction and take you through your masterpiece from start to finish in a series of small and simple (but very detailed) steps. This will be a fun and entertaining art class. No experience is necessary! All art supplies and instruction are provided, and we’ll include one glass of wine! (Food and additional beverages are not included.) Tickets are only $38 per person and are available at the HOA office. Please register at the HOA office by Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Christmas Sing-Along

Thursday, Dec. 18, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

You are warmly invited to join your neighbors for a festive sing-along on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the ballroom. This will be a casual, fun-filled evening of seasonal songs led by some of your SunBird Singers. This is a free gala event to celebrate the season and our community spirit in helping others in need by bringing along either canned goods or a cash donation. These gifts will be collected by our own Lions Club and relayed to the AZCEND Food Bank in Chandler as SunBird’s way of giving back! Bring a group, bring your neighbors, bring your friends, but most of all, bring your Christmas spirit of giving to those less fortunate.

10th Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade, Sponsored by SunBird Irish Club

Saturday, Dec. 20, Waterview Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit and light up SunBird by decorating your homes and golf carts! The Golf Cart Parade through SunBird will line up on Waterview Drive at 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin at approximately 6 p.m. We look forward to seeing just what you can come up with this year!

Brunch with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 21, Horizon Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get ready for a magical morning when Santa makes an appearance in the Horizon Room to spread some holiday cheer! Bring the whole family and enjoy a special Christmas Buffet: adults $19.99, children 12 and under $12.99. We’ll have fun holiday activities for the grandkids, and they will be able to get photos and share their Christmas wishes with Santa! Santa is expected to arrive at approximately 11 a.m. We hope you will join us!

Fame Trivia, Hosted by “The Fish” Jeff Aaron

Tuesday, Dec. 23, Horizon Room, 7 p.m.

Join the fun! A night with Fame Trivia is an exciting evening full of fun questions, music, and audience participation, creating a competitive, fun-filled environment making you want to come back and play again! Free to play, new quiz each week! Music, movies, sports, pop culture, general knowledge, picture page, and so much more! Gather your friends (especially the smart ones) and come out for a fun night of Fame Trivia! No more than eight people per team, and no pre-registration is required. All brains are welcome. We hope to see you there!

SunBird New Year’s Eve Celebration

Wednesday, Dec. 31, Horizon Room, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cheers to the New Year! We’re having a party! Join us in the Horizon Room for a fun-filled evening featuring entertainment and music by DJs Tito & Taco! Full cash bar available. Doors will open at 8:15 p.m. with open seating. Additional details will be forthcoming. Stay tuned.

Sozo Physical Therapy

Every Friday, Fitness Room, 8 to 9 a.m.

On-site physical therapy. Each session is free! Health coaching is provided to help you address and improve your healthcare needs. Sign up in the Fitness Room. This is an introductory session only and not intended as private sessions. If you would like to see the therapist outside of the listed time, please call Sozo directly at 480-895-0965.

Friday Fish Fry

Every Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.

Join us every Friday in the Horizon Room for our delicious Friday Fish Fry. Enjoy two pieces of hand-battered cod served with French fries and coleslaw for only $15.99 (walleye $22.99). We’ll see you there!

SunBird Line Dancers

Every Saturday, Ballroom, 9 a.m.

Join the SunBird Line Dancers, led by Suzanne Lipke, every Saturday in the ballroom from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. (Absolute Beginners, beginning in October). This is a fun, social exercise class focusing on beginner-level line dances to great country and contemporary music! The class will learn together and will have input on the dance and music choices. Everyone is welcome! There is no charge to participate in the class. If you’ve ever wanted to learn line dancing but thought you couldn’t, now is the time. Please join us!

Sunday Breakfast Buffet

Every Sunday, Horizon Room, 9 a.m. to noon

The Horizon Room Breakfast Buffet returns! Join us every Sunday for a delicious buffet containing a variety of breakfast items, or order off of our Breakfast Menu. We hope to see you there!

Community Church of SunBird

Every Sunday, Ballroom, 9 a.m.

Save the Date

TAD Management Presents the K-Tell All-Stars: The Totally ‘70s Show!

Sunday, Jan. 11, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the clubhouse lobby.

Are you ready to groove and boogie with the K-Tel All-Stars in The Totally ‘70s Show? Step back in time to the ultimate era of music, the 1970s, with this electrifying and immersive production that will have you reliving the magic of one of the greatest decades in musical history. The K-Tel All-Stars are here to transport you to the past with their incredible multi-media production, featuring vintage video clips and a dynamic stage show that captures the essence of the ‘70s like never before. From disco beats to classic rock anthems, their set list is a nostalgic journey through the number-one hits, one-hit wonders, and other unforgettable gems that defined the era. With their exceptional musicianship and high-energy performances, the K-Tel All-Stars create an electric atmosphere that will have you dancing in the aisles and singing along to every song. The spirit of the ‘70s comes alive on stage, complete with dazzling costumes, funky dance moves, and a party vibe that will make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time. So, dust off your bell-bottoms, put on your platform shoes, and get ready to boogie with the K-Tel All-Stars! Can you dig it? Don’t miss out on the party of a lifetime as The Totally ‘70s Show brings the magic of the 1970s to life like never before. Tickets will be available at the HOA office after Wednesday, Dec. 3, for only $20 per person. Full cash bar, pre-packaged snacks only.

TAD Management Presents: Nadeen, the Undisputed Queen of Hypnosis

Tuesday, Jan. 27, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the clubhouse lobby.

Award-winning comedy hypnotist Nadeen will have you roaring with laughter as you witness the amazing power of the subconscious mind, featuring mesmerized audience members as the stars of the show! Her performances are celebrated as one of the most entertaining shows on land or sea. It’s fun, tasteful, family-friendly, and outrageously funny. Come see for yourself why they call Nadeen the undisputed Queen of Comedy Hypnosis! Nadeen Manuel has hypnotized well over 100,000 people for almost two decades. She is a well-respected authority in her field, specializing in certifying and training medical professionals to become hypnotists. Nadeen is one of the top experts in the world at creating positive change using her advanced techniques in Hypnosis, Body Language, and Neuro-linguistic Programming. As soon as Nadeen steps onto the stage, her presence alone commands immediate interest, fascination, and fun! Tickets will be available at the HOA office after Wednesday, Dec. 10, for $30 per person. Full cash bar, pre-packaged snacks only.

TAD Management Presents One of These Nights—The Ultimate Tribute to the Eagles

Wednesday, Feb. 4, Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the clubhouse lobby.

Get ready to be transported back to the golden era of classic rock as One of These Nights takes the stage! This extraordinary tribute band brings to life the timeless music of the Eagles, one of the most iconic and beloved rock bands in American history. With their impeccable musicianship and uncanny ability to capture the essence of the Eagles’ sound, One of These Nights promises an unforgettable night of nostalgia and pure musical bliss. Led by the immensely talented John Waxman on lead guitar and vocals and JD Madrid on guitar and lead vocals, Clayton Birtcher on lead guitar, Justin Brotman on bass and vocals, Steven Deyoung on keyboard and vocals, and Ross Brotman on drums, this exceptional ensemble pays homage to the Eagles with unparalleled passion and precision. From their flawless harmonies to their electrifying guitar solos, every note and every lyric is expertly recreated, delivering an authentic and captivating performance that will transport you back to the heyday of classic rock. Prepare to be swept away by the familiar melodies of timeless hits such as “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” and many more. One of These Nights captures the spirit and essence of the Eagles, channeling their unique blend of rock, country, and folk into an unforgettable live experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering the Eagles’ music for the first time, this tribute show is guaranteed to leave you wanting more. So, join us for a night of nostalgia, sing-along choruses, and unforgettable moments as One of These Nights brings the magic and legacy of the Eagles to life. Don’t miss your chance to witness the ultimate tribute to America’s favorite band, and experience the music that has stood the test of time. Get ready to soar on the wings of classic rock with One of These Nights—The Tribute to the Eagles! Tickets will be available at the HOA office after Wednesday, Dec. 3, for only $20 per person. Full cash bar, pre-packaged snacks only.

