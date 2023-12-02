December 2023, Clubs & Classes

Scandinavians Love Christmas

Good Jul! Friends and family will celebrate with the Scandinavian Club of the Southeast Valley on Dec. 17, in the Saguaro Room at Cottonwood Country Club. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the social hour with our appetizer smorgasbord of herring, sausage, and cheese and crackers. At 5 p.m. a delicious dinner of Cordon Bleu will be served.

After dinner, our program will start, which promises to be entertaining. A program of special holiday music will fill the air as the Sun Lakes Instrumental Ensemble, led by Gene Cline, plays Christmas songs.

Reservations are due by Dec. 11. Make a check payable to Scandinavian Club SEV for $25 per person and take or mail to 8910 E. Ohio Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.

Call 480-603-6015 for additional information.

Tak, Tak! See you Sunday night, Dec. 17!