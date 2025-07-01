Rotary Supports Our Veterans

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Stan Kaufman, Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) Veterans Services Committee chair, invited representatives from Pups And Warriors Side By Side (P.A.W.S.S.) to make a presentation to club members and guests. Attending were Ryan Newman and his wife Janna, founders of P.A.W.S.S., www.pupsandwarriors.org, and their daughters Irelyn and Brynn.

P.A.W.S.S. is a veteran-owned and operated nonprofit organization that helps disabled veterans, first responders, and their family members train their own dogs to become their certified service dogs. P.A.W.S.S. strives to empower our students by building confidence, encouraging open, honest, and supportive relationships with a judgment-free approach in a safe training environment, all while raising awareness on the impact that PTSD has on our veterans and first responders, as well as the secondary PTSD it causes their loved ones.

RCSL is planning several service projects in support of our veterans and their families. See www.sunlakesrotary.com for more information.