Rotary Club Supports East Valley YMCA

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) serves the East Valley in many ways. RCSL presented a $1,000 check to Chandler/Gilbert Family YMCA. The donation will be directed towards scholarships to the YMCA’s Safety Around Water Week’s May 2023 Learn How to Swim Program. Safety Around Water is a program that shows parents, caregivers, and children the importance of water safety skills and provides access to water safety lessons.

Another of RCSL’s community service projects is delivery of SunBird News and Sun Lakes Splash newspapers and Source Books. The delivery for the May 2023 Splash issue included visiting Rotarian Reg Madison of Ontario, Canada’s Brantford Sunrise Rotary Club. Once a month, the Sun Lakes Splash makes its appearance on over 16,000 Sun Lakes driveways. If you happen to be in your front yard when this happens, you will see a car slowly pass by with a passenger tossing a newspaper onto your driveway. Who are these people? Sun Lakes Rotarians, spouses, and friends.

For more information about RCSL membership and/or projects, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.