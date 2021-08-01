Returning Soon

Harry Huckemeyer

Unbelievably, it’s approaching that time of the year again. Although the Short Line Model Railroad Club typically closes down for the summer months, it’s the time for planning out our agenda for the second half of 2021. The coronavirus has put a damper on many of the activities in the area over the last year or so, but that is slowly changing. Hopefully, this will continue in a positive direction as we approach the Labor Day weekend, which in many areas is recognized as the ending of the summer. Hoping that many of you had the opportunity to beat the heat and had the opportunities to enjoy the beaches, catch up with some old friends and family along the way, or enjoy these days in a manner that is most enjoyable for you all.

Following our summer shutdown, we will be returning to our regular club activities on Sept. 4. Our club meets on the first Saturday of each of the months of September through May. On occasion, we do have conflicts on scheduling due to outside activities at events and scheduled social activities that include friends and family members. Meeting times are at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and are held in the SunBird Community Center. They are held on the first floor in the Lakeview Room, which is close to the building elevator.

It is still a little premature to list any upcoming events at this time, as there is still some hesitancy hanging over the heads of those putting on these events. The feeling is that they want to ensure the safety factor where larger-than-normal crowds tend to gather. Hopefully, this is a problem that will be resolved prior to us entering the fall season. One positive note for those who have an interest in model railroading is that the Train Swap Meets appear to be opening up in several areas again. This is a fun way to spend a few hours and also find some items to brighten up your day and get to meet some very interesting and knowledgeable people who are dedicated to their hobby.

Wishing you all a pleasant summer and hope you had the opportunity to catch up on some of the things we missed during the past year or so because of all the restrictions in place due to the virus pandemic. If you are interested or have any questions regarding our club and its activities, please don’t hesitate to contact us by email at [email protected], or you can call 480-802-4976. Hopefully, we’ll cross paths in the not-too-distant future and enjoy some small talk on the memories of the past when names like Lionel and American Flyer had that special meaning around the holidays. Have a great day!