Arlene Block

Now that it is getting warmer and we are drinking more soda/pop, please look for the blue receptacles with the SunBird Lions Club emblem. You will find them in various places around the clubhouse and by the post office. Please place aluminum cans only in the slot that says, “Cans Only.” Please do not remove the cans, as they are recycled, and the monies help our community and those in need.

Thank you for supporting the SunBird Lions Charities.