Ready, Set, Shop at Women’s Connection November 12

Kristy DeCleene

Arrive early (8:30 a.m.) and shop the many vendors who will be showcasing their wares at the Thursday, Nov. 12, Women’s Connection event at the Oakwood Country Club Ballroom, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., Sun Lakes, Arizona. Popular women-owned businesses returning are Designs by Asi Jewelry, Creme de la Baa Farms, Dragonfly Creations and many more. You will find watercolor art, holiday wreaths, floral decor, key holders, fabric and quilted items, Christmas ornaments, gift tags, cards, ceramics and more! Some vendors will accept cash or check only. There will be a variety of silent auction items as well as a 50/50 raffle too, something for everyone! The deluxe continental breakfast will start at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the door for $25 which includes the program, breakfast, tax and tip. Reservations are needed.

Viki Miller, our guest speaker from California, hails a variety of career interests, from a flight attendant, actress, purchasing agent, columnist and a newsletter editor to a crisis counselor. She has been an activist for Special Education and helped develop a Disability Awareness Program. She has been a board member for an Adapted Sports Program in her county and enjoys writing non-fiction areas of interest and takes classes on personal defense. She will share her talk entitled, “Fasten Your Seatbelt; She’s Got a Ticket to Ride.”

Julia Dane, our guest soloist, sang several years with the Chanticleers, an auditioned vocal ensemble. She currently sings with her church choir, is a worship team member and is a soloist for various events in the valley.

Reservations for this event are necessary and can be made by emailing Lyn at womensconnectionaz@gmail.com or calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. Reservations are due by noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Cancellations must be made by Tuesday, Nov. 10 by 10 a.m. by emailing womensconnectionaz@gmail.com. Please consider gifting your reservation if you need to cancel. Affiliated with Stonecroft—Where She Is, As She Is. Stonecroft.org.