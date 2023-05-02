Post Office Reminders

Jan Griffin, Manager

For those snowbirds getting ready to go home for the summer months, please be sure to check out at the SunBird Post Office! It’s important to do your change of address, forwarding your mail to your summer address.

Just a reminder: Our office does not accept debit/credit cards (cash or checks only).

Effective Monday, May 1, our summer hours begin. We will be open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and closed Saturday, Sunday, and holidays through Friday, Sept. 29.

If you plan to be gone this summer for a few weeks or months, we will hold your mail here at the SunBird Post Office. The Chandler Heights Post Office does not hold SunBird mail.

All mail deposited at the SunBird Post Office and the blue postal box located at the end of the parking lot is picked up Monday through Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 480-802-6783.