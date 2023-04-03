Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Ponytail is played year round.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m., so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located. At this time, we are allowed outside visitors. Masks are optional.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391, or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If there is no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.