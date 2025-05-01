Play Your Best Pool: We All Need to Focus More on Sportsmanship While Competing

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

I am a very competitive person, and because of this I am very serious and intense when I am competing. Over the years I have been told by people that I am one of the most competitive people they have ever met. Because I am aware of this, I have always tried my best to congratulate my opponent for a good game, regardless of if I won or lost the game, match, or tournament. I have always thought the integrity of the game of billiards is much bigger and is much more important than myself. We all must try to bring honor to the sport above all else. I teach students that if you want your opponents to be respectful towards you, you must first show them respect. The two main areas that we need to consider when showing respect to our opponent and also the game itself, are nonverbal and verbal.

Some nonverbal things you can do, to name a few, are: Remain seated while your opponent is shooting. Try not to make noise while your opponent is shooting. Leave the chalk on the table for your opponent when your inning at the table is over. Don’t strike your stick on the table after a miss. No standing or looking on the line of the shot. (No bird dogging.) No throwing balls around when forfeiting a game. Never intentionally rack loosely for your opponent to break.

Some verbal things you can do are: Shake hands and tell your opponent good luck before each match as much as possible. No talking while your opponent is shooting. Don’t tell your opponent they got lucky on a shot or a win. Lose gracefully. Congratulate your opponent regardless of a win or loss. Never raise your voice. Call all fouls on yourself. (Never cheat.) Ask your opponent to watch a close hit. Verbally point out whether a ball is frozen on the rail or not before shooting. If possible, stop your opponent from shooting the wrong ball.

I understand that sometimes these things are hard to do when you’re trying to win a game for your league team, or you’re playing to win a tournament.

All I am asking is for you to do your best, to be mindful of respect for your opponent and to bring honor to the sport of billiards as much as you can. You and your opponent will have more fun and enjoyment of the game if you do.

