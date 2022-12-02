Play Your Best Bridge Game

The card game bridge is now 100 years old and continues to be the most popular card game of all time. If you are looking for a place to play bridge, learn bridge, or improve your skills at the game, then this is your chance!

Every Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. a beginning bridge group meets at Risen Savior Lutheran Church located at 23914 S. Alma School Road, in the Fellowship Hall. Players receive a short mini-lesson then play bridge for about 90 minutes. The session ends before noon. Instructors and assistants are available to answer questions as you are bidding the hands. A computer keeps the scores for you, so you don’t have to calculate it. Hand records and personal scores are available after the game for those who wish to have them to use to practice. You may attend with or without a partner. It is a fun and very friendly group with room for more players. The cost is $8 per week. You can attend as often as you wish. There is no need to pre-register, commit to a series, or pay in advance. It’s really that easy! This group is sponsored by the Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, but membership in the club is not a requirement. Contact Maria Davis at 480-883-2826 or [email protected] for more information.

Also coming up:

Beginning Bridge Lessons. Classes are Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Classes are four weeks, Jan. 11 through Feb. 1, 2023. This is an introduction to basic modern bridge. The cost is $48, plus texts, which are available at a discount from the instructor. Contact instructor Karin Hansen at 612-242-8593 or [email protected] to register. No previous card-playing experience is required to enroll in this class.

For those who have played some bridge in the past or taken a beginning class but want to learn more modern techniques:

Boot Camp Refresher Bridge. Classes are Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Classes are six weeks, Feb. 15 through March 22, 2023. The cost is $72 for the series, plus the text, which is available at a discount from the instructor. Individual sessions are $20 each. This class reviews the basics and proceeds to Stayman and Jacoby Transfer Conventions, opening strong hands, slam bidding, and a preview of Competitive Bidding. Contact instructor Karin Hansen at 612-242-8593 or [email protected] for a schedule of topics and to register.

All of these sessions are open to players who play both social bridge and duplicate bridge. Playing techniques and bidding are the same in both styles of play. Only the scoring is different, and both styles will be discussed.

Plan now to set aside the time to have some fun and learn something new or improve a game that you already love.