Pickleball Club Summer Sessions

The SunBird Pickleball Club is enjoying cooler evening hours. The summer sessions are managed via an online SignUp genius. If you would like to be added, send your email address to Marianna Buescher at [email protected], or call her at 480-285-4501. Drop-in hours from May 1 through Oct. 31 are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 a.m. and Wednesday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. All sessions are on courts 3 and 4.

Welcome to our newest players: Ann Woodley, Gary Martin, Kathy Keefe, Mary Finnel, Renae Rankin, and Dan and Nancy Graves.

Have questions or want to learn? Feel free to contact Marianna Buescher or sign up on the glass case across from the post office in the breezeway. Keep On Picklin’!