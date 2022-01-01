Pickleball Club Rings in New Year

The SunBird Pickleball Club continues with our winter season, and we’re so happy to see so many of our friends returning to SunBird. The 2021-22 winter hours are essentially the same as last season, with the exception that we decided to make the afternoon start times consistently at 2 p.m. We will play Sundays 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday mornings 9 to 11 a.m., Thursdays 2 to 6 p.m., Friday mornings 9 to 11 a.m., and select Saturday mornings 9 to 11 a.m. throughout the season. See the website or the kiosk or the glass case across from the post office for these Saturdays.

Our second club meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. on the courts. If you missed the first meeting, please plan to attend the January meeting.

Our Pickleball Club dues continue to be $20 per person and are due when you first return to play after Oct. 1. We ask everyone to sign the waiver and read the updated guidelines. If you’re not sure of the process, please just ask any club member how to submit the forms and payment. If you have any club questions or comments, feel free to submit them to [email protected]

We will be hosting our annual charity tournament on Feb. 26 and 27. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association to help us find the first survivor of this heart-breaking disease. There will be a pro exhibition on Saturday and a raffle, which includes a TV, a beautiful quilt, and multiple gift baskets. For more information, to register, or to volunteer, please contact Marianna at 480-285-4501.

Welcome back, everyone! Game ON!