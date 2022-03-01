Pickleball Club Awaits Spring Season

SunBird Pickleball ladies attended a Kare Bear charity event and fashion show. Joan Davies was our lovely model. The ladies laughed, ate, and raised money for the Tim Tebow Foundation. Thank you, Kare Bears, for all that you do for our community. Welcome to our newest players: Mark and Vicki Daniels, Mary Stohr, and Linda Knudsen.

Currently, the 2021-22 winter hours are Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m., and select Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. throughout the season. See the SunBird HOA website under the Clubs tab, or the kiosk, or the glass case across from the post office for these Saturdays (and these hours).

Our Pickleball Club dues continue to be $20 per person and are due every year when you first return to play for the winter season after Oct. 1. We ask everyone to sign the waiver and read the updated guidelines. If you’re not sure of the process, please just ask any club member how to submit the forms and payment. Dues cover balls, the end-of-year event with a meal, and other fun events throughout the season. If you have any club questions or comments, feel free to submit them to [email protected] Pickle on!