Pickleball Club: A Thriving Community on the Courts

The SunBird Pickleball Club continues to grow, bringing together players of all skill levels for fun, fitness, and friendly competition. We want to extend a warm welcome to our new members Mark Beardsley, Randy Gushulak, Kathy Keefe, Carol McNerney, Patty Neavill, Susan Overgaard, Dan Prudent, and Debbie Swanson, and a welcome back to our returning snowbird players who make this club such a wonderful community.

Our New Player Clinic on Feb. 6 was a big hit! It was wonderful to see so many new players having fun while learning the game. A huge thank you to our volunteers who helped make it such a success. We love welcoming new members to our pickleball community!

A special highlight of this season was the 8th Annual SunBird Charity Pickleball Tournament, which was a tremendous success, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association. Thank you to all the players and volunteers who made it possible. Your participation and generosity help make this event better every year. We couldn’t do it without you!

Looking ahead, mark your calendars for our year-end event on March 22. It’s sure to be a fantastic way to wrap up the season! Please sign up on TeamReach and indicate whether you’ll be playing in the round robin and/or bringing a guest. Guests are welcome to attend the luncheon for $15. The luncheon will be held on the clubhouse patio.

As we transition into warmer weather, there will be a change in hours beginning April 1. Check TeamReach and the glass case for updated information.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, the SunBird Pickleball Club is a great place to stay active and meet new friends. If you haven’t joined yet, now’s the perfect time! For more information, contact Marianna Buescher at [email protected] or 480-285-4501.