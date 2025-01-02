Pickleball Club

Lisa Dingeldein

It is so great to see our seasonal pickleball players returning to SunBird. Reuniting with friends on the court is half the fun. Give a warm welcome to new member Charlie Lanci.

Once you’ve paid your dues, you’ll gain access to the club’s TeamReach app where you can view all club play schedules and upcoming events. We had a merry time at the Pickleball Christmas Party on Dec. 21. Spirited games, festive attire, and holiday sweets and treats were enjoyed by all. Please mark your calendars for the end-of-season event on March 22 where we will play some fun round robins, eat lunch, enjoy amazing desserts, and hand out some fun and sometimes hilarious awards.

All members should plan to attend the club meeting on Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Please sign up on TeamReach and indicate whether you are coming to the meeting, staying for play, or both. With many new players and different skill levels, our goal is to create competitive games for all players. During club play, please look around and try to get similarly skilled players competing on the same court. This benefits us all, and it is not at all hard to do. Let’s work together to meet this goal of good play for all players.

Regular club play hours are Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m., Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., as well as Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Check TeamReach for selected Saturday morning play.

The 8th Annual SunBird Charity Alzheimer’s Tournament is Feb. 21-23. This worthy event requires players, volunteers, and donated raffle prizes. To sign up to play in the tournament and/or to volunteer, contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or [email protected]. Contact Carol Gourlay at 734-674-0093 or [email protected] if you would like to donate a raffle prize.

We appreciate the generous community support we get for this event, and we look forward to another wonderful weekend of pickleball and giving.