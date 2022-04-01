Pickle 4 Purple Tournament: A “Grape” Success!

The SunBird Pickleball Club, along with many, many friends of pickleball, knocked it out of the park on Feb. 25, 26, and 27 at our annual Pickle 4 Purple (P4P) Tournament. We raised $13,100 for the Alzheimer’s Association, and we donated $1,000 to our Neighbors Helping Neighbors fund in SunBird. Thank you to everyone who donated their time, money, prayers, and support. We would like to especially thank our wonderful volunteers who made the event such a success!

The SunBird Pickleball Club wrapped up the season with a fun round robin and year-end meal. Welcome to our newest players: Lillian Oberle, Bill and Annette Sikkema, Jim Vandrovec, and Jim Hipple.

Currently, the 2021-22 winter hours are Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., and select Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. throughout the season. See the SunBird HOA website under the Clubs tab or the kiosk or the glass case across from the post office for club hours.

Our Pickleball Club dues continue to be $20 per person. If you have any club questions or comments, feel free to submit them to [email protected] Pickle On!