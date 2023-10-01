Artha Jackson

Piano lessons are available for year-round residents or for part-time residents. Keep your mind sharp with piano lessons and stay cool in your home playing a few fun tunes on your personal piano or 88-key keyboard.

Artha teaches residents in her home, but she also teaches full time at the San Marcos Music Academy in Chandler. She is very friendly and patient. This is a great activity to keep the brain strong!

Lessons are 30 minutes and are available on Monday and Wednesday mornings.

Contact SunBird resident Artha Jackson at 602-312-9435.