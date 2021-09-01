Wendy Weber, Lifestyle Director

The SunBird Fourth Annual Patriot Day Tribute Parade and Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, with the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a short ceremony beginning at approximately 9:11 a.m., in the ballroom. Help us honor and remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor those who protect us in our own community each and every day. We are encouraging our own SunBird active or retired emergency responders to attend so that we can recognize you for your service as well. Breakfast will be available for purchase immediately following the ceremony in the Horizon Room for only $8 (plus tax) which includes a breakfast quiche, muffin, and juice or coffee! Please pre-purchase your breakfast ticket in the Horizon Room.