October 17 Sunday Music, Dinner, and Dance Venue

John Yu

On Oct. 17 at San Tan Ballroom, our Sunday Music, Dinner, and Dance Venue brings back the “Sock Hop,” a time when we kicked off our shoes and danced in our socks, swinging to “Rock Around the Clock” and hugging our sweethearts, because the Everly Brothers told us “All I Have to Do Is Dream.” Feel free to dress for the times as we drop our dress codes. Come in your t-shirt and jeans or 50s dress and kick off your shoes!

Enjoy a nostalgic Sunday evening at Sun Lakes’ San Tan Ballroom as we try to transport everyone back to the 50s with some of our favorite tunes from the past. For our ballroom dancers, take your partner for a spin across the ballroom floor. Enjoy the music of the Rags Allen Band featuring Rags Allen, an accomplished keyboardist and member of the Arizona Nightclub Performers Hall of Fame. Rags performed alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Mickey Gilley at venues throughout the country. Joining Rags is Chuck Bene, a longtime Valley celebrity guitarist. Chuck is also an inductee into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Chuck performed for decades in the New York City area, including 10 years with the Bobby Lane Trio. Chuck also wrote music for Ricky Nelson and the Hullabaloo TV show. Al Beasley, well known percussionist and guitarist throughout the Valley, joins in on vocals and lead percussionist, plus, a special guest singer for the evening.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple. (Prepaid season passes for all eight performances are discounted at $80 per person.) Write checks to “Sunday Dance Club,” c/o John Yu at 9617 E. Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Our eight season dates are Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 6, and April 3. Please call me at 480-699-7334 with any questions. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. Choose your drinks, snacks, dinner, etc., from our custom dinner menu.

Future Sunday venues will include salutes to the British Invasion (Beatles, Elton John, and Herman’s Hermits), Teen Heartthrobs (Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka, and Bobby Darin), The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash), and more.