New Adventures: Spring’s Last Classes Starting; Summer Classes Coming Soon

Jan Bobbett and Mary Kenny

While plans are now underway for our upcoming summer semester, New Adventures in Learning is wrapping up its spring semester with several classes that begin during April. Yes, there’s still time to sign up and indulge your curiosity!

Here are the classes that will be presented this month and still have openings:

* The History and Mystery of Mayo Clinic

* Facebook for Seniors

* CRISPR and the Biotech Revolution

* Titan II: The Few and the Powerful

* Let’s Make a Little Zine from One Sheet of Paper

* Residential Security and Being Safe in Public (Zoom)

* Taken by Surprise: Flash mob videos of musicians, dancers, actors, etc. (Zoom)

Visit www.newadventures.info now to learn more about these spring classes. Like other members, when I look at these available classes, I ponder my interests, my mood, and my favorite approaches to learning. Sometimes I like to be challenged with straight-forward info. But I also like to exercise my creative side. Maybe that’s why I signed up for classes like the one on Mayo Clinic and also the one on making a zine, whatever that is (I love that creative presenter). I decided to take both—and a couple more as well.

I know you, too, will find spring classes to enjoy and learn from. But the search doesn’t end there. Remember to visit the website again to check out the summer curriculum guide, which will be posted online in early May. The best part of checking the curriculum guide early is that you can select your classes for the whole semester. Yes, you can add classes later, but it is so much fun to look at the opportunities for the whole semester.

As you look over the classes offered in an entire semester—whether winter, spring, or fall—you might wonder how we found so many wonderful presenters. The truth is, we try hard to find presenters, and we also try to foster new presenters. That new presenter could be you. We know that most of our presenters are not professional educators, and some need encouragement as well as tips and other help.

If you or someone you know would like to share a fun hobby, a special interest, or an area of expertise, then this is a good time to contact our Curriculum team with a class proposal. Email [email protected] if you wish to discuss your idea with Curriculum Chair Susan Bjorn.

New Adventures is a not-for-profit, membership organization affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC). This lifelong learning program gives adults access to over 160 classes each year during three semesters—spring, summer, and fall. Topics include everything from history and genealogy to blogging and current events at CGCC’s Sun Lakes Center, 25105 S. Alma School Road (northeast corner of Alma School and Riggs Roads). The Center is open Tuesday through Thursdays for classes and to offer assistance. Face masks are required.

Have questions or need additional help? Call 480-857-5500 or email us at [email protected]