New Adventures in Learning Offers Free Classes

Jan Bobbett and Mary Kenny

Have you heard about New Adventures in Learning (NA)? If so, it was probably from a friend or neighbor or an article you’ve read. Now you can get a firsthand sample of what we do—with no fee and no commitment. Sampler Week is a week of free classes to be held Jan. 9-13, 2023, just prior to registration for NA’s spring term. All classes during this special week will be in person at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Sun Lakes Center, 25105 S. Alma School Road in Sun Lakes.

Everyone interested may register for one or more Sampler Week classes by calling us at 480-857-5500. Call before or during Sampler Week to register, or stop in the Sun Lakes Center during office hours. If you leave a phone message, please include your full name and phone number.

If you are a current member of NA, you are welcome to participate in Sampler Week, too, but you are required to register and bring at least one prospective member with you to class.

Here is the list of classes being presented during Sampler Week:

* Monday Morning: “How to Choose Your Next Computer”

* Tuesday Afternoon: “Taken by Surprise”

Videos of people being surprised by spontaneous performances of music, singing, dancing, and acting from all over the world.

* Wednesday Morning: “Milton S. Hershey—The Man Behind the Chocolate”

* Thursday Afternoon: “The ‘Boneyard’—How and Why it Works”

A description and explanation of the huge gathering of U.S. Air Force planes in Tucson, which makes it the world’s second largest air force.

* Friday Morning: “The Great Arizona Orphan Abduction”

In 1904, 40 very young Irish orphans were brought to Arizona to be adopted by Spanish (Mexican) families. What followed brought about a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

NA is for anyone wanting to enjoy the many benefits that lifelong learning offers. It offers an engaging variety of lectures, roundtable discussions, language classes, book clubs, tech support, and much more during three semesters each year—spring, summer, and fall—to keep our curiosity alive and our minds challenged. And it continues to do just that, semester after semester!

New Adventures is a not-for-profit, volunteer-led membership organization affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC). Annual membership is $60, and the semester administration fee is $20 for each semester you enroll in classes.

NA remains a bargain compared to other lifelong learning programs, most of which charge $40 or more per class. We don’t charge per class, so your dues and semester fee allow you to take as many classes as you wish at no additional cost. Also, NA members are also students of CGCC and eligible for student discounts on many college and community activities.

Want more information about NA or upcoming spring semester classes? Go to our website www.newadventures.info.

Ready to become a member or have questions? Call us at 480-857-5500 or send your email to [email protected]