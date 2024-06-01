Never a Dull Moment in the Arizona Legislature

Dwight Flatt and Ellie Watland

Transportation is always a challenge in Arizona, but try transporting yourself back to 1864, and you’ve got a real problem. That’s the long commute legislators have been dealing with this session, and LD 13 Representative Jennifer Pawlik will take you down that road at the Sun Lakes Democratic Club’s (SLDC) meeting on Monday, June 10.

Along for the ride that evening will be Brandy Reese and Nicholas Gonzales, both candidates for the two Arizona House seats in LD 13. Reese, a Chandler resident and a forensic scientist graduate from Oklahoma University, will discuss her platform, which includes public education and women’s rights. Gonzales, a graduate of Chandler High and ASU, is an urban planner and business owner in Chandler. He will share his views on women’s reproductive rights, public education, and affordable housing.

Also headed in the direction of the Arizona Legislature is Sharon Winters, Democratic candidate for the Arizona Senate in LD 13. Winters, who has degrees from Illinois State and the University of Texas, will discuss why she’s running for office, along with sharing her stance on women’s rights, voter rights, and public education.

Sun Lakes area Democrats and Independents who travel to the meeting at the Sun Lakes Country Club will also hear from Joel Navarro, candidate for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 1. Navarro, a former firefighter/paramedic with the Phoenix Fire Department and a Tempe City Councilman, is running for the board, which supports Maricopa County elections.

Capping off the evening’s commute is Tim Stringham, candidate for Maricopa County Recorder. Stringham, a native Arizonan and ASU graduate, is currently serving as an officer in the Naval Reserve and as an attorney in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, helped with elections in Africa and the Middle East.

SLDC is made up of like-minded individuals who are part of over 2,500 registered Democrats throughout the Sun Lakes area promoting an Arizona that works for everyone. We invite you to join us at 6:30 p.m. for a social hour, with the meeting starting at 7 p.m., on June 10 in the Navajo Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club at 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd N., Sun Lakes.

We support Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off at the meeting or made online at matthewscrossing.org. You can receive a receipt for the dollar-for-dollar tax-deductible donation.

If you have any questions, please call Roxy Banta at 480-899–5696 or email [email protected].