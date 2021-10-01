Ms Senior Arizona 2017 to Speak at Women’s Connection

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Women’s Connection is meeting again in person, and we can’t wait to welcome you. Our first event will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. in our new location of the SunBird Golf Resort clubhouse ballroom. The address is 6250 S. SunBird Blvd., Chandler. You will be pleased with the continental breakfast (gluten-free will be available) and the new cost of $10. Be sure to mark your calendar now!

Join Leta Sproule, Ms Senior Arizona 2017, as she explains how she exchanged a “Cardboard Crown for a Crown of True Beauty.” Leta is a native of Nashville who gravitated toward the symphony and ballet instead of country music. Today she enjoys playing the piano, singing, and tap dancing! She has a master’s degree in human resource development from Vanderbilt University. She has served on the board of Parkinson’s Network of Arizona, Nashville Symphony Guild, Toastmasters, Cameo Club, and other organizations. Leta has lived in Arizona since 2013. She has three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandies! This engaging speaker believes it is a rare and special gift to be given the opportunities she has received and looks forward to using that gift to encourage and inspire others to never stop growing.

Do you know you can choose how you age? Ryan Booher from Vitality Health will show us how. They exist to redeem aging and have been at the forefront of healthy aging research for over two decades—specializing in muscle, strength, and functional regeneration. They created the country’s only scientifically-proven approach to reversing the detrimental effects of aging and take a personal approach to your health, working with you one-on-one to optimize whole body function. They have three locations. The Chandler/Sun Lakes one is at 10440 E. Riggs Road, Suite 215, Chandler.

We Three, a musical trio from Sun Lakes, will be providing the special music for us. The trio consists of Martha Wood, Beverly Borneman, and Jenny Kao, piano accompanist. They have been performing for various events in the East Valley since 2005.

Please make note that reservations are necessary and need to be made by Sunday, Oct. 10, by 6 p.m. Email Lyn at [email protected], or call Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553. Cancel by Oct. 19 by emailing [email protected] Reservations not honored may require payment.

Affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. Visit Stonecroft.org.