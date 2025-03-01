Isn’t it fun to open the mailbox and see a colored envelope with your name on it instead of a bill or advertisement? It might be a birthday or get well greeting card or maybe just one that says, “Hi, thinkin’ about you.” Even though this is the age of emails, texts, and FaceTime, it’s still a nice feeling when someone takes the time to pick out a card and send it to you. Why not get back into the habit of sending a greeting card to a family member or friend? Just stop by any of Crystal Cards sales and see the large selection available.

Upcoming Sales:

Saturday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at the SunBird Kare Bear Sale

Wednesday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bradford Room of the Oakwood clubhouse

Friday, March 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Robson Reserve (Renaissance)

Tuesday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sun Lakes Country Club lobby

Workshop: Wednesday, March 26, in Cottonwood Room A-8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

All cards are $1 each, and the proceeds are given to My Sister’s Place, a local domestic violence center. To learn more about Crystal Cards, visit our website at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.