Local Author Publishes New Book, Love at the Ranch

Sandra Givens, Sun Lakes resident and author, has just released her latest book Love at the Ranch, available on Amazon.

This story follows the characters Cassandra Markham and Jake “Running Horse” Kelly. When they first met, Cassandra was married to a tyrant. Following his death, the two reconnected, but will Cassie’s troubled past prevent future happiness?

Givens received her B.A. in English from California State University at Sacramento. She is a recipient of the prestigious IABC (International Association of Business Communicators) Award of Excellence. Her book Running Horse Ranch was published in 2018 and Maui Christmas in 2020. Also published in 2020 was her novel Second Chances. Her short story Life with Auntie was published in 2013. Givens is a member of the Romance Writers of America. A native of California, Givens has traveled extensively and now lives in Arizona.