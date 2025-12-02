Lady Niners Tee Off the 2025–26 Season with Spirit and Sunshine

Teri Bitler

The SunBird Lady Niners launched their 2025–26 league season as 26 spirited golfers took to the course in four competitive flights on Nov. 4. Braving brisk temperatures and bringing their signature camaraderie, the ladies proved that a little chill couldn’t cool their enthusiasm. With laughter echoing across the fairways and a healthy dose of friendly competition, the season is off to a swinging start!

Adding a touch of magic to the morning, our league secretary Sharon Erickson captured a stunning photo while playing hole 17. The sun hit the fountain between holes 16 and 17 just right, casting a radiant rainbow at its base—a moment that perfectly reflected the joy and unity of the day.

Sharon shared this heartfelt reflection:

“I searched the web and found this statement of what a rainbow means: ‘God casts a rainbow to remind us to be hopeful for the future and grateful for the gifts He provides us.’”

What a lovely reminder to begin our season with joy, gratitude, and hope. Here’s to a year filled with friendship, fairways, and a few more rainbows along the way!