Lady 18ers Kick Off the 2022-23 Season

Margaret Munsch, Publicity

The SunBird Ladies League 18ers kicked off their 2022-23 Season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with a game of golf, followed by a tasty lunch provided by the Horizon Room and a general meeting. The ladies were happy to start another season.

At the luncheon, the executive announced that the SunBird Ladies League made two donations of $50 each for the following:

* Golf Course Wine and Beer fundraiser held on Nov. 2, 2022, and

* Ladies 1st Annual Invitational Golf Tournament held on Nov. 19, 2022.

The ladies also organized a 50/50 draw to raise funds for poinsettias and Christmas gifts for staff. Congratulations to Barb Wallace, Cheryl Moore, and Suzanne Popelka who were the winners of the 50/50 draw.

The executive was pleased to announce that 10 new members joined the league this season so far. They are Dawn Boos, Carolyn Jarvis, Laurie Kelech, Joan Kintz, Linda Knudsen, Jeanne McMurdy, Mary Murphy, Debbie Perkins, Dorothy Tisdel, and Deanna Watkins. We are a fun group of gals who enjoy golf, meeting new people, and having fun. So, if that interests you, please join our league. We golf every Tuesday morning and play a variety of games.

Some of the highlights for the upcoming season are as follows:

Dec. 6: Match Play Event with the Green Team vs. the Red Team in celebration of the Christmas season

Feb. 14 and 21, 2023: SunBird Cup, which is a two-week net tournament

March 14 and 21, 2023: Women’s Club Championship, which is a two-week gross tournament

March 31, 2023: Golf with the Men’s League and Awards Banquet for both leagues

The season has had a good start, with many of our members returning and 10 new members. We are a welcoming group of women, so please feel free to reach out to any of the members to learn more and join our fun golf group!