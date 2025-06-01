Lady 18ers Ends Season on April Fools’!

Margaret Munsch

The Lady 18ers ended their season with an April Fools’ Scramble on April 1, followed by their general meeting and presentation of annual awards. It was a cool and windy day for March in Arizona, but that didn’t stop the ladies from getting out there and throwing the dice while they golfed!

Shirley Goldade, the committee lead for weekly play, calculated the awards based on the results of games played each Tuesday from Nov. 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025. Together with Denine Smulan, Awards Committee chair, they presented the following awards:

Cindy Vig: Lowest gross score of 65 played on Feb. 18 and March 11, 2025

Shirley Hunt: Lowest net score of 60 played on Jan. 21, 2025

Jackie Huyghebaert: Lowest net score of 60 played on March 25, 2025

Melissa Craig: Hole-in-one on hole 13 on Feb. 11, 2025

Joyce Gerber, Eagle on hole 2 on Dec. 3, 2024

Cindy Vig: 33 birdies (Flight 1)

Melissa Craig: 14 birdies (Flight 1)

Karen Gilmore: 13 birdies (Flight 1)

Marcia Hogan: 14 birdies (Flight 2)

Deanna Watkins: 12 birdies (Flight 2)

Joyce Gerber: 7 birdies (Flight 3)

Shirl Morgan: 6 birdies (Flight 3)

Trish Carrel: 4 birdies (Flight 4)

Toni Leonard: 4 birdies (Flight 4)

Sandy Crane: 5 birdies (Flight 5)

Linda Knudsen: 4 birdies (Flight 5)

Sue Koslofsky: 4 birdies (Flight 5)

Barb Wallace: 4 birdies (Flight 5)

Shirley Hunt: 4 birdies (Flight 6)

MJ Johnson: 2 birdies (Flight 6)

Lore Schaefer: 2 birdies (Flight 6)

Sue Mallery: 4 birdies (Flight 7)

Joy Morgan: 2 birdies (Flight 7)

Cindy Vig: Most Improved Golfer with an index change of 3.5, or 32.32% change

The ladies had a total of 247 birdies this season. Woo Hoo!

Shirley Goldade and Denine Smulan organized an engaging event, ensuring every attendee went home with a gift bag. Joyce Gerber once again outdid herself with beautiful decorations on each table, in addition to designing and creating a piece of sand art in a wine glass for each attendee. It was a wonderful way to end a very busy and successful season.

Cindy Vig announced that the two ladies representing the league at next season’s State Medallion Tournament are Sue Mallery, who had the lowest two-game net score, and Cindy Vig, who had the lowest two-game gross score in the four qualifying rounds. They will participate in the State Tournament in January of 2026 at Oakwood Golf and Country Club.

Lastly, a big thank you to all who made our past golf season fun and successful. Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and safe summer. We look forward to seeing everyone back for our next season starting in November!