Lady 18ers Are Having Fun, Fun, Fun!

Margaret Munsch, Publicity

SunBird Lady 18ers hosted a Home and Home Tournament on Feb. 7 with ladies from Springfield, Sun Lakes, Palo Verde, and Ironwood Golf Leagues. It was a step aside scramble with 100 players. The final scores were tight, with a number of teams tying, but in the end, the players on eight teams were awarded gift cards for the SunBird Pro Shop.

In recognition of February being National Cancer Month, the ladies wore pink for the tournament, and they raised $296 for the American Cancer Society through a 50/50 raffle. Congratulations and thank you to Kim Mishko and her committee members for organizing such a successful and fun tournament.

On Jan. 10 Lore Schaefer got a hole-in-one on hole 13. While it wasn’t on the day of her 90th birthday, it was in the month of her 90th birthday! This was her fourth hole-in-one. She had previously had a hole-in-one on hole 13 and two on hole 14. Congratulations, Lore. You give us all hope!

The SunBird Lady 18ers Executive Golf Travel Team played their third and final round on Jan. 12 at Ironwood Golf Club for the Executive Travel Team League trophy for the 2022-23 season. Sun Lakes came in first this year, with Palo Verde in second, Ironwood in third, and SunBird in fourth place. Thank you to the team for representing SunBird at the tournament!

Cindy Vig and Jeanne Berte represented the SunBird Ladies League at the State Medallion Club Tournament on Jan. 15 at Oakwood Country Club. It was a rainy and cold day, but they finished in the middle of their flight of 20 teams. Way to go, ladies!

The season is moving along quickly, but we a have more events to look forward to before the season ends:

March 7: Breakfast and general meeting at 8 a.m. in the Horizon Room, followed by a game of Irish 4 Ball. Everyone is encouraged to wear green.

March 14 and 21: Women’s Club Championship, which is a two-week gross tournament

March 31: Golf with the Men’s League, followed by a BBQ and Awards Banquet for both leagues.