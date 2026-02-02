Lady 18ers Are Having a Phenomenal Season!

Margaret Munsch

The last league game before Christmas involved the ladies decorating their carts and themselves! Some of the ladies came out in their Christmas finery, including “Christmas bells and reindeer ears”!

Collette Ellis-Toddington and Barb Koshuta represented the SunBird Ladies League at the State Medallion Tournament at Oakwood Golf and Country Club on Jan. 10. The ladies qualified over the past year in four Medallion qualifying rounds, with Collette having the lowest two-game gross score and Barb having the lowest two-game net score. There were about 200 players from across the State of Arizona in the Medallion this year.

The league welcomed three new members: Debbie Swanson, Ruth Benjamin, and Sally Klebba, resulting in a total of 69 members in our league. We are always happy to welcome more new members. We are a fun group of ladies who enjoy the game of golf!