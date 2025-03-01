Ladies Travel Team Wins Trophy Second Year in a Row!

Margaret Munsch

Congratulations to the SunBird Ladies Travel Team for bringing the East Valley Travel Team League trophy home to SunBird for the second year in a row! The league includes teams from Sun Lakes, Ironwood, Palo Verde, and, of course, SunBird. The SunBird team is comprised of the top low handicap ladies in the Lady 18ers League. They played in six events, meeting each opposition team twice between Nov. 5, 2024, and Jan. 21, 2025.

The SunBird Ladies had a phenomenal last game on Jan. 21 at Palo Verde Country Club in Sun Lakes, with each two-person team winning their match. Captain Cindy Vig said, “It seems to always come down to the last play date, because the scores are always so close.” Thank you, Travel Team. We are so proud of you!

Cindy Vig and Lisa Onyx represented the SunBird Ladies League at the State Medallion Club Tournament at Oakwood Golf and Country Club on Jan. 12. The ladies qualified over the past year in four Medallion qualifying rounds, with Cindy having the lowest two-game gross score and Lisa having the lowest two-game net score. There were about 200 players from across the State of Arizona in the Medallion this year. Congratulations to Cindy and Lisa who placed sixth out of 15 teams. The ladies said they enjoyed the day.

Twenty ladies from our league played in the Home and Home hosted by Palo Verde on Jan. 28. They played a step aside game with players from Springfield and Palo Verde, followed by a delicious lunch. Thank you to Kim Mishko for organizing our participation in such a fun event.

This year our Ladies League has welcomed six new members: Saige Doughty, Charlotte Foster, MaryJo Johnson, Denise Martinez, Melinda Smith, and Jane Walker. We are always happy to welcome new members to our league.

Looking ahead, there are still a number of great events planned:

March 11 and 18: 2025 Women’s Club Championship, which is a two-week net tournament

March 14: Couples Gross Shootout

March 21-23: Conley Cup Men’s and Ladies Canada vs. USA Teams, which is a three-day tournament

March 28: Golf with the Men’s League, followed by a BBQ and Awards Banquet for both leagues

April 1: Ladies Awards and last general meeting for the season