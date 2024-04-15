Keep on Rollin’

Harry Huckemeyer

The Short Line Model Railroad Club had put in place a busy agenda for the first half of 2024, but due to circumstances beyond our control, we had to make a few adjustments. The Open House at the Arizona Railroad Museum was scheduled for February, but it had to be delayed and eventually canceled due to construction issues in that area. We are looking forward to being back there sometime in the fall, usually in the November timeframe, when the museum is open to the public with many things to offer for those train enthusiasts in an event that typically draws large crowds.

The pace has picked up, and in late March we were invited to participate in an event at Friendship Village, where we have been several times before, and we’ve always had a variety of different layouts for those passing through to see. As hosts, we are treated very well there, and we are welcomed and even transported to their local restaurants inside their community if we need a short break or perhaps lunch.

Once again, we have been invited to take part in the Earth Day Celebration scheduled for April 6 in Apache Junction, and we are currently working on the details with their staff to finalize things. This is a popular event held annually in Apache Junction at Earth Park under the wide open skies. For this down-to-earth event, you might want to bring a blanket and a few chairs and enjoy a day out in the sun and full of fun. A wide variety of food trucks typically will be on hand and also entertainment, games, and more, especially for the young at heart and the children, in an event that normally draws large crowds from all over the Valley.

For those who are interested in trying something new, we are little more than just playing with trains. We have two social events each year where guests of members are always a big part. One event is in May and is a potluck, and another is around the holidays where it’s more like a social party type atmosphere where you get to meet and greet some of the old and the new. We also have a field trip for members for one of our meetings where we get to see what’s going on in other areas, which is usually hosted by one of our members and others living out in Maricopa.