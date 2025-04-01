JWV Speaker Helps Veterans Find Benefits, Connection, and Purpose

Nancy Stutman

Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619 welcomes Command Sergeant Major Richard Kreiberg, U.S. Army (Retired) and Executive Director of Veterans Affinity, as one of its guest speakers on Sunday, April 27, in the new Oakwood Country Club Recreation Center, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes. A Meet & Greet with free lox and bagels, coffee, and doughnuts starts at 9:30 a.m. The speaker follows at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Rick, as he prefers to be called, will discuss how Veterans Affinity, which he founded in 2019, assists veteran seniors with needed VA healthcare, benefits, resources, and end-of-life planning. The organization’s goal is to help veterans find connection and purpose and ensure they are honored and remembered.

The membership is volunteer driven, with more than 100 volunteers, mostly Vietnam veterans. Those who served prior to 9/11 are often overlooked for much-needed support and resources. Many aren’t aware of what’s available or don’t know how to apply. “We also protect against predators who charge veterans and their families to apply for VA benefits. Everything we do is free,” explains Kreiberg.

The group hosts several cafés across the Valley throughout the month. Veterans connect, open up, share their story, and build camaraderie with like-minded veterans. Members also visit veterans bedside and/or on hospice in long-term care facilities.

Veterans Affinity once helped a Vietnam veteran whose home burned down, losing his medals and uniforms. “We helped him find suitable housing, enroll in the VA healthcare system and receive care, then officially welcomed him home with his awards and decorations. We also had an Army Colonel (in uniform) present his Army Commendation (from Vietnam) to him during this public ceremony,” Rick proudly remembered.

Richard (Rick) Kreiberg served honorably for 35 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major. During his career, he served with distinction in numerous leadership positions throughout the world. Rick earned numerous awards and decorations, most notably the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.

When asked about his motivation for doing this work, Rick replied, “I am very grateful for our veterans, especially our veteran seniors. These veterans mentored and took care of me when I entered the Army, and I have never forgotten what they did for me. Many of these skills prepared me for my time in Iraq. They were the first to welcome us home, knowing that they never received one. It’s never too late to right a wrong, and it’s our mission to make it happen. We will find them all, welcome them home, too, and ensure they get the resources, respect, and recognition rightfully earned and deserved.”

JWV Post 619, which meets the third Sunday of every month from September through June, boasts members who represent a wide range of religious affiliations and participates in philanthropic activities to help veterans of all faiths. To learn more about JWV activities and membership, contact Arthur Uram at 702-884-4175 or [email protected].