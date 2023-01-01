JWV Meeting—Getting Deserved Benefits

Nancy Stutman

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619 welcomes Dr. Carl Forkner, commander and a service officer for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) East Valley Chapter 8 in Mesa. The meeting takes place at 10 a.m. at the Poolside building of Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes.

DAV is a service organization dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. To accomplish this mission, as service officer for the DAV East Valley Chapter in Mesa, as well as Northern District of Arizona, Commander Forkner assists his fellow veterans and their families in receiving the benefits and assistance they have earned through their service. DAV also fights for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill and educates the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Complimentary bagels, lox, doughnuts, and coffee start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the speaker at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited, and there is no charge, but attendees wishing to eat are asked to notify Judy Wolin at 480-802-8521 or [email protected] by Friday, Jan. 13.

Commander Forkner served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy for three decades, under five presidents. His operational experience during his Navy career included eight overseas deployments, including service in three counter-terrorism operations.

Although now retired, Dr. Forkner works as a research psychologist with Vitanya Brain Performance in addition to his community advocate DAV position. He is also a certified Dementia Friends AZ Champion and trainer, an Ambassador and Crisis Response Planning Coach for Objective Zero, a Field Advocate and Trainer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (and AZ Chapter), and is a published member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

Dr. Forkner received his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in 2013. He currently conducts studies as a research psychologist, focusing on assessment methodologies and their application to outcomes. Over most of the last four decades, Dr. Forkner has participated in military operations, international security, business, and societal issues. It is not surprising to learn that Dr. Forkner was the recipient of five Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal awards during his career.

JWV Post 619, which meets the third Sunday of the month from September through May, welcomes both veterans and patrons of all faiths.

Fundraising activities enable the Post to accomplish its mission of supporting veterans who are hospitalized, at-risk, or experiencing homelessness. Thanks to a partnership with Fry’s Food Stores and the Mesa Market Place, JWV volunteers raise sufficient funds to contribute to veterans’ organizations in the Valley throughout the year.

To learn more about JWV activities and membership, contact Commander Chuck Wolin at 602-300-5913 or [email protected]