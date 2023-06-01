June 2023 Rotary Club

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Names Rotarians of the Month and Supports Literacy

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes named Sun Lake residents Val and Bill Crump as RCSL May 2023 Rotarians of the Month. Club President Stephen Phair stated that both Val and Bill are outstanding supporters of educational opportunities within the East Valley. One of these exceptional programs is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL). Per Val, RCSL DPIL lead, reading regularly to children during their preschool years gives them the biggest boost toward a successful academic life. Parton’s vision was to create a lifelong love of reading. It’s also to prepare children for school and inspire them to dream, as well as support her desire to improve each child’s educational opportunities.

RCSL Rotarians Val and Bill Crump, Janet McDonald, and Becky Kerr took part in the successful Día de Los Niños/Libros Festival in Chandler at CUSD Galveston Elementary. Joanne Doroz-Gierak and the Día de Los Niños Team thanked RCSL members for their time and commitment to early literacy skills, which are so important at a young age and all throughout life. Many new DPIL registrations took place during the event. RCSL is always looking for sponsors and partners—for $150 you can supply books monthly for a child from age 0 to 5 years old. For information, contact Val Crump at [email protected].

For more information about Rotary Club of Sun Lakes, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

9th Annual 4-Way Test Speech Contest

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) held its 9th Annual Rotary International 4-Way Test Speech Contest. Five students from five different Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) high schools competed. The purpose of the speech is to apply the principles of Rotary International’s (RI) 4-Way Test to a current ethical issue. Students are challenged to identify a topic they feel passionate about and to adopt a point of view from which they will seek to persuade others. It should be something from the speaker’s personal experience or general knowledge. Each part of the 4-Way Test was addressed during the speech. The 4-Way Test addresses: Is it the Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships? Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

Judges at the event included RI District Governor Larry Horton, Superintendent of Schools Frank Narducci, Executive Director Elementary Schools/RCSL member West Region Leo Schlueter, Executive Director Secondary Education High Schools Dan Serrano, RI Past District Governor/RCSL member/Sun Lakes resident Gary Whiting, Associate Superintendent Pre-K Educational Service/RCSL member Dr. Craig Gilbert, RCSL Event Chair/Sun Lakes resident Bill McCoach, and student representatives. RCSL member Bill Schink served as contest scorekeeper.

Bill McCoach announced the following placement awards:

First place, $500: Sophia Berg (Arizona College Preparatory senior, with topic 4-Way Test and Environment/Climate Change);

Second place, $250: Joseph Chen (Hamilton High School senior, with topic 4-Way Test/Society’s Evolution); and

Runners-Up, $100: Disha Sankhla (Basha High School sophomore, with topic 4-Way Test/Communication); Diya Tamakuwala (Casteel High School junior, with topic College/Life Career Choices); Rayan Elhadri (Chandler High School senior, with topic 4-Way Test and Global Awareness).

Each student applied Rotary’s 4-Way Test principles to his/her five- to seven-minute talk. Sophia Berg has been invited to speak at the 2023 RI District 5495 Conference in Downtown Phoenix.

For more information about Rotary Club of Sun Lakes programs and membership, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

RCSL Supports ASU Students and Is Entertained by Sun Lakes Chordaires

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Three Arizona State University Rotaract Club members attended a recent Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) dinner meeting. The ASU students shared information about the upcoming Third Annual Arizona Veterans Fly Fishing Competition and were on hand to receive from RCSL President Stephen Phair a $1,000 check to use for their club’s programs/service projects.

Rotaract is a Rotary International-sponsored service organization for young adults focused on community service, international relations, and leadership. Members meet and do service projects with Rotarians in the Phoenix area, building their network of business and professional leaders. The ASU Club has three sister clubs and twin clubs in South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, and India, and has access to a database for connecting with over 250,000 Rotaractors in over 10,000 clubs. Being a Rotaractor is a great way to build one’s resume, make international friends, and become a great leader. The ASU Rotaractors are frequent volunteers at RCSL community service projects, events, and fundraisers.

The Sun Lakes Chordaires entertained RCSL members and guests at a recent Rotary Club of Sun Lakes dinner meeting. The Chordaires are a friendly, fun, and dynamic group of women of various ages. They sing in harmony, barbershop style/a cappella singing, and are dedicated to the promotion of musical excellence, creating harmony, and enriching the lives of others through friendship, education, and self-esteem among women.

For more information about Rotary Club of Sun Lakes programs and membership, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

37th Birthday Celebration

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director, and Gary Whiting, RI Past District Governor

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) just celebrated 37 years of service in 2023, as the club was officially chartered on April 22, 1986. The club was conceived in 1985 when Chandler Rotarian Andre Felix put an advertisement on the Sun Lakes clubhouse bulletin board to see if anyone was interested in attending Rotary at the Sun Lakes Palo Verde clubhouse. Rotarian Wayne Johnson, who had just moved to Sun Lakes from Moline, Ill., to enjoy retirement, noted the advertisement and responded. The next week, Wayne and seven Sun Lakes retirees met around a lunch table with Andre and decided there was a need for a Rotary club in the fast-growing Sun Lakes Active Adult Community.

After working with the Arizona Rotary District 5510 and Rotary International, final approval was granted, and RCSL was charted as a Tuesday morning club with 15 members, and Allan Gustafson was elected the charter RCSL president. Over the years, RCSL has become known as the “Education Club” because of its many youth projects, programs, and scholarships to both students and teachers in the East Valley. Additionally, RCSL has participated in several Rotary International “Global Grant” projects through the Rotary Foundation and several Sun Lakes “greater” community and education projects and community service programs.

RCSL’s club banner was designed by two former Rotarians, Gene Vogt and Lee Widener, and adopted by the club in 1999 and proudly displays the saguaro cactus, the desert, mountains, and our beautiful Arizona sunsets. As members travel and visit other Rotary clubs and Rotary International Friendship Exchanges, the banner can be found in many countries around the world.

RCSL grew to 140 members in 2000-01 from a start of 15 members to now 80-plus men and women members. In Rotary year 2000-01, RCSL was recognized by Rotary International as one of the top 50 largest clubs in all the Rotary International world with the 21st Century Challenge Award at the Rotary International Convention held in San Antonio, Texas. Rotary celebrated its 100th year in 2004-05, and Sun Lakes Past Club President Gary Whiting was selected as Arizona Rotary District 5510 Centennial Governor, overseeing 46 Rotary clubs and 1,648 members in the Northeastern part of Arizona, USA.

Sadly, RCSL charter member Wayne Johnson just recently passed away. As a Rotarian, he served as club president, board of directors, and several committee chairmanships and was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow in support of the Rotary Foundation. Wayne was a Rotarian for 66 years and was proud to be a Rotarian.

For more information about RCSL membership, meetings, and community service projects, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.