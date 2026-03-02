Joy, Peace, and Fashion at Women’s Connection

Kristy DeCleene

Come enjoy a program designed especially for you, featuring a fashion show and an inspirational speaker at the Women’s Connection on Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m. This fun-filled event includes a deluxe continental breakfast of beverages, fruit, pastries, scrambled eggs, tortillas, and salsa (gluten-free available upon request). The price is $25 (tax and gratuity included) cash or check, payable at the door of the Oakwood Country Club Kingston Ballroom located at 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Judy Dragoo, owner of JudyWear Boutique, believes that fashion should be fun and functional. At JudyWear, you will be encouraged to explore your style with a hand-picked selection of timeless attire, jewelry, and accessories. JudyWear also offers special events, including hair tinseling. JudyWear just celebrated eight years of sharing a passion for style with the women of the East Valley. JudyWear is located at 950 E. Riggs Road in Chandler, and online shopping is available at judywearboutique.com.

Our inspirational speaker is Loretta Hughes from Yucaipa, Calif. Loretta is a former business owner and tells how she found “Joy and Peace in the Storms of Life.”

Our guest musician is Deborah Tyler, soloist, who has performed as a soloist for many varied events. Pre-program chat and coffee time will offer a live performance of Irish music, including Irish jigs, played on the violin by Midori Hall.

The Crystal Card Project greeting cards will be available both before and after the morning program.

Reservations are necessary and can be made by emailing Lyn at womensconnectionaz@gmail.com or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974 by noon on Friday, March 6. Order gluten-free at the time of your reservation. Cancellations are due Tuesday, March 10, by 10 a.m. by emailing womensconnectionaz@gmail.com. Please consider gifting if you must cancel.

Women’s Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft—Where She Is, As She Is. Stonecroft.org.