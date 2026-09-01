Join Us for Our Biggest Semester Ever

Kyle Messner

Mark your calendars for Sept. 21 to 24, as Adventures in Learning invites the public to A Taste of New Adventures. This special four-day event is the perfect opportunity to experience our classes firsthand—attend just one or take them all! We are thrilled to launch our biggest semester yet—featuring a record-breaking 113 classes and 25 brand-new instructors—with Fall semester registration opening on Monday, Sept. 21.

Monday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. Amazing Women: “Grandma” Emma Gatewood (Carole Rockland): Discover the inspiring story of the first woman to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail solo at age 67 – wearing simple sneakers!

1 p.m. The Second Brain (Gene Lariviere): Explore cutting-edge research on the gut biome and how trillions of microbes influence physical and mental health.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

1 p.m. Paris: City of Lights (Michael Buscaglia): Take a virtual stroll through iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and romantic neighborhoods in one of the world’s most charming cities.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

1 p.m. Pan Dulce and Aguas Frescas (Kyle Messner): Dive into Mexico’s rich culinary history from colonial bakeries to traditional street drinks—complete with a delicious tasting!

Thursday, Sept. 24

9:30 a.m. Mythbusters! (Becky Cholewka): Separate fact from fiction in estate planning. An experienced attorney breaks down common misconceptions so you leave with the facts that matter.

Immediately following Thursday’s presentation, stay for a special reception to mingle and meet our Fall semester instructors in person.

These free sessions promise to be engaging and informative. Need more info? Call 480-857-5500 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit our office at 25105 S. Alma School Road (across from the Shell station; Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Come see what Adventures in Learning is all about—see you on Sept. 21!