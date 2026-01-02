January Pickleball News

Welcome to the club, Linda Brown!

Welcome Back Party on Nov. 8

We had more than 25 players who played and socialized. The food was great, and the camaraderie was even better!

Community Days

Community Days was awesome! Kathy and Brian Long hosted the pickleball table and gave out loads of information.

TeamReach Reminder

Remember to log in to TeamReach if you are going to play. That way, everyone knows you are coming.

Essential Pickleball Tips

Serving Techniques

• Consistency: Toss the ball in the same spot for accuracy.

• Body Position: Get your body set before hitting the ball.

• Follow-Through: Move forward after contact for better control.

Pickleball Serve Depth

Depth is the most important thing to think about when you’re serving in pickleball. It’s created through a combination of both speed and height. When the ball is crossing over the net, you want there to be some height so the ball gets deeper. It will also cause a bounce that’s more difficult to handle than a flat trajectory. Aim with some margin over the net and let that ball dip as it nears the baseline.

Pickleball Serve Placement

A great rule of thumb for serving is to serve to your opponent’s non-paddle side. This forces them to decide whether to hit a backhand or run around the ball to hit a forehand.

Key Strategies

• Third Shot Drop: Crucial for gaining control of the game. It allows you to move to the kitchen line and pressure your opponent.

• Resetting Points: Use blocking techniques to reset the point when necessary.

Game Play Tips

• Positioning: Always aim to be at the kitchen line where most points are won.

• Body Weight: Keep your weight forward during shots for better balance and power.

Practice Recommendations

• Regular Drills: Focus on serving and third shot drops during practice sessions.

• Play with Purpose: Each practice should have specific goals to improve your skills.

By incorporating these tips into your practice and gameplay, you can enhance your pickleball skills and enjoy the game even more!