Is Your Yard Weed-Free?

ACC Committee

SunBird homeowners are solely responsible for keeping their property free of all dead/dying weeds. The warmer weather we’ve been having, accompanied by rain, will start bringing out the weeds!

It is strongly advised to have your yard sprayed with a pre-emergent, and the best time to have this done is now.

Please remember to spray/pull your weeds and that a dead weed is still a weed! Pull it! By doing so, you will avoid getting a letter and possibly a fine if you are non-compliant.

Let us all be proud of our community and continue to keep SunBird beautiful!