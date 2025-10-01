Dana Marrs

Introduction to Watercolor Painting classes will be held on Nov. 7, 14, and 28 at 2 p.m. (location TBD).

The SunBird Art Club would like to welcome you to painting with watercolors. This class will explore the materials and cover brush techniques and color mixing. The class is welcoming, paced to suit the learner, and a whole lot of fun. The class is designed for beginners, but painters at all levels are welcome.

To register, call Dana Marrs at 206-719-9645. There is a small materials list with items to bring to class. A fee of $10 will be collected and paid to the Art Club treasurer for your club dues for the year.

During the year, the Art Club meets on Fridays, with open studio from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We look forward to meeting you.