Inspiration and Home Staging at Women’s Connection

Kristy DeCleene

Welcome neighbors, friends, and visitors to the Sun Lakes Women’s Connection for a special event on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. in the Oakwood clubhouse ballroom, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., Sun Lakes. Come and enjoy a program, live music, and a deluxe continental breakfast, including beverages, fruit, pastries, scrambled eggs, tortillas, and salsa; gluten-free available upon request. The cost is $25 (including tax and tip) by cash or check, payable at the door.

Jan Saunders Marsh is a nationally recognized journalist and television personality known for her expertise in sewing, home staging, and interior design. As a Certified Staging Professional (CSP), Certified One-Day Decorator, and a Live Green-Live Smart Trainer, she has more than 30 years of design experience. In her presentation, Jan shares some staging nightmares, funny personal experiences, and staging dos and don’ts you need to know before putting your house on the market.

Kim Worcester, our guest speaker, currently lives in Oro Valley, Ariz., but is originally from the hills of Pennsylvania. Her complicated family meant separation from her birth family for 13 years of her childhood. She was adopted and has adopted. Kim has worked in the corporate medical field and in radio broadcasting, marketing, and branding. She is currently a writer and counselor. This country girl turned adventurous traveling “city mouse” takes you on “The Ride for her Life.” Kim’s perfect day would be a hike in the morning, reading a good book in the afternoon, and ending the day by playing games.

Ann Pastor, a soloist with the East Valley Chorale, will be our featured soloist, and Roz Pederson of Sun Lakes will delight us with pre-brunch piano music.

The Crystal Card Project greeting cards will be available for purchase before and after this event.

Reservations for this event are necessary and can be made by emailing Lyn at womensconnectionaz@gmail.com or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. Reservations are due by noon on Friday, Feb. 6. Cancellations must be made by Tuesday, Feb. 10, by 10 a.m. by emailing womensconnectionaz@gmail.com. Please consider gifting if you must cancel.

Affiliated with Stonecroft – Where She Is, As She Is. Stonecroft.org.